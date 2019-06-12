PUBG Mobile becomes top grossing mobile game of 2019: Report

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile is currently one of the most popular games worldwide with more than 100 million monthly active players. Now, according to a report by The Financial Times, it is also the top grossing mobile game collecting over $146 million in revenue last month.

Advertising

In the report, it is stated that the money does not only from the items and skins that have been bought by the players during a month but also from other sources like the paid subscriptions and the game’s China-only rebrand, Game For Peace.

According to the Chinese brokerage firm, Great Wall Securities, PUBG Mobile generated $76 million in revenue last month, whereas, Game For Peace generated $70 million.

To recall Tencent Games launched Game For Peace in China back in May after the Chinese government regulators rejected PUBG Mobile for monetisation. It is a modded variant of PUBG Mobile with a patriotic setting and no bloodshed. In Game For Peace when you kill an opponent, they don’t lie in a pool of blood, instead, they get up and wave goodbye.

Advertising

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update brings 4v4 Deathmatch mode, Godzilla: How to download

The Chinese government cracked down on PUBG Mobile stating that it is spreading an anti-social and corrupting message to players. Analysts have stated that such moves by the Chinese government will crimp the revenues for such game developers. It was being said that this rebranding of PUBG Mobile will cripple the revenue, however, the company seems to have maintained its audience.

The combined revenue of PUBG Mobile and Game For Peace now exceeds the $125 million collected by Tencent’s Honor of Kings.