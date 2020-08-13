PUBG Mobile beats Honor of Kings to become top grossing game worldwide

Honor of Kings dropped down on the charts, becoming the second-highest grossing game across the world. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

PUBG Mobile has finally become the top-grossing game overtaking Honor of Kings in July 2020, according to a report by Sensor Tower. The game saw an increase of over 10.8 per cent compared to July 2019.

According to Sensor Tower, the game’s total revenue reached $208.8 million in July. Around 56.6 per cent of the total $208.8 million was generated from the Chinese version of the game, called Game For Peace. 43.4 per cent of the revenue was generated from the rest of the world, with the US and Saudi Arabia leading at 10 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively.

Honor of Kings dropped down on the charts, becoming the second-highest-grossing game across the world. The game was able to accumulate a total revenue of $192 million in July. 94 per cent of the game’s earnings came from China, with 6 per cent from the rest of the world. Taiwan contributed 2.4 per cent to the game.

Monster Strike remained on number three, with Pokemon GO climbing up to the fourth spot knocking down Roblox to the fifth place.

Note: Revenue estimates include both the App Store and Play Store revenues, these rankings, do not include app revenue from third-party Android stores.

Apart from all of this, PUBG Mobile also became the highest revenue-generating game for Q2 2020 according to another Sensor Tower report. During this time, the game managed to accumulate $621 million worth of revenue with over 2.7 billion downloads. During this time, India became the leading region in terms of the number of game downloads, followed by the US and Brazil.

The number of downloads via the Google Play Store is much higher compared to Apple’s App Store. However, the revenues generated are much higher from the App Store.

In related news, the government of India is taking a look at over 275 Chinese apps for a potential ban, after banning over 100 apps earlier. It is being said that this list includes PUBG Mobile, which could potentially be banned in favour of protecting “national interest and security.”

Apart from PUBG Mobile, it is being said that these apps include AliExpress, Ludo World, Resso, ULIke and Zili. All of these 275 apps are reportedly closely being examined for any user privacy and national security violations.

