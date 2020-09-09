PUBG Corporation looking for Indian partner to revive the game

PUBG Corp will be in charge of the publishing rights in India

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is looking for an Indian gaming firm to partner and reverse the ban it faced due to its ties with Tencent Games, a Chinese tech major. PUBG Mobile has a large number of gamers in India and since the ban earlier this month, South Korea-based Corporation has cut ties with Tencent Games and looking for a way to start publishing all games on its own in India.

According to a report by LiveMint, negotiations are going on to pass on the rights to an Indian gaming firm. As per their source, the new licensing agreement is already in the making. This future partner will be handling the distribution of the game whereas PUBG Corporation will retain the publishing rights of the game which was not the case earlier.

“Ownership is only one of the concerns. But there are several other issues, based on which the ban has been ordered. The concerns are related to data privacy security, activity inside the phone, etc.,” a senior government official told Mint.

Since the ban on PUBG and 117 other apps, the government of India has sent more than 70 queries to the FPS gaming giant. The company has to respond within three weeks to this long list of queries.

“PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations,” the official blog post from PUBG noted.

“The company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localised and healthy gameplay environment for its fans.”

