Friday, September 04, 2020
Top news

PUBG Mobile ban: FAU-G, India’s alternative to PUBG announced

PUBG Mobile ban: nCore Games that has announced a new Indian version of PUBG called FAU:G (Fearless And United: Guards)

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2020 5:58:44 pm
FUB:G announces, release soon (Image: nCore Games)

Within two days of the PUBG Mobile app ban in the country, we have witnessed several Indian game developers introduce India’s alternative to PUBG or new battle royale games similar to the banned game. One of the many developers is nCore Games that on Friday announced a new Indian version of PUBG Mobile called FAU:G or Fearless And United: Guards. The game is said to release soon. nCore Games should reveal the release date and other details about the game in the days to come.

Vishal Gondal, CEO of GOQii said via an official tweet that FAU:G is developed in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar App campaigner. The announcement comes just two days after the government of India banned 118 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

One of the highlights of the FAU:G is that the game is being developed under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

nCore Games is yet to reveal more details about the game.

