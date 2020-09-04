PUBG Mobile ban: FAU-G, India’s alternative to PUBG announced

FUB:G announces, release soon (Image: nCore Games)

Within two days of the PUBG Mobile app ban in the country, we have witnessed several Indian game developers introduce India’s alternative to PUBG or new battle royale games similar to the banned game. One of the many developers is nCore Games that on Friday announced a new Indian version of PUBG Mobile called FAU:G or Fearless And United: Guards. The game is said to release soon. nCore Games should reveal the release date and other details about the game in the days to come.

Vishal Gondal, CEO of GOQii said via an official tweet that FAU:G is developed in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar App campaigner. The announcement comes just two days after the government of India banned 118 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

One of the highlights of the FAU:G is that the game is being developed under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

In response to PM @narendramodi call of #AtmaNirbharApp, @nCore_games is proud to announce our action game Fearless And United: Guards FAU:G with mentorship from @akshaykumar 20% of net revenues donated to @BharatKeVeer trust for India’s Bravehearts #JaiHind #FAUG #gaming pic.twitter.com/OZTKj2mdFl — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) September 4, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fearless and United-Guards FAU-G. Coming soon! https://t.co/kWWw9swigx — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) September 4, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

nCore Games is yet to reveal more details about the game.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.