PUBG Mobile ban is here to stay despite cutting ties with Tencent: Report

PUBG Mobile is still banned in India and not available on Google Play store as well as Apple App store. As per certain reports, the ban on PUBG Mobile will continue to stay as the Government of India is adamant over not lifting the ban from South-Korean game despite the claims made by its parent company of withdrawing the publishing rights of China’s Tencent from India.

According to the report published in Reuters, one of the officials on the condition of anonymity said that the government is not bringing back the game for PUBG Mobile players anytime sooner either on Android or iOS devices.

Amid the constant face-off with China in eastern Ladakh, the government has taken the decision to ban and strike off the accesses of several Chinese applications in India.

Following such decisions, the government banned PUBG Mobile along with 117 other Chinese apps earlier this month citing the reason to be the security of data and privacy breach of the users pertaining to national security. In the month of June, the government banned some more Chinese apps including TikTok, Clash of Kings and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Interestingly, the Call of Duty mobile game has not yet been banned by the government despite the fact that it is published by the same China-based Tencent company.

Besides that, many complaints were previously lodged against the South-Korean-based PUBG Corp firm regarding the violent nature of its video-game and that it promotes aggressive behaviour in its players. Subsequently, pertaining to such complaints various sources in the government have said that such violent nature of the game would not change with a change of ownership rights.

In the midst of business disruption in India, the gaming company has initiated talks with ‘Jio Platforms’ but till now nothing has been finalised yet, as told by a company’s spokesperson.

PUBG game is one of the most famous video games in the world providing various features in a vibrant ecosystem of players, tournament, sports teams and organizers.

