PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode to go live tomorrow: Here’s what you need to know

Tencent Games has announced that it will be releasing the new Arctic Mode for PUBG Mobile on April 16. The new mode will be made available inside the EvoGround section. To get the mode, players need to update the game via the Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS.

Arctic Mode will be set inside the Vikendi map and will test the players abilities of survival. The main objective of this new mode is to maintain body temperature and survive the arctic storms.

During gameplay, all players will have a body temperature meter on their screens that will gradually drop due to the extreme cold, thus reducing the players health. To maintain the body temperature, players will have to scavenge for resources, light fires and find shelters for when the storms come. To make the game more interesting, players will also have to keep an eye out for other opportunistic players that are looking to kill them and loot their resources.

To keep warm and win, players can maintain their body temperature by performing the following tasks:

* Start an indoor fire using a lighter and then feeding the fire tree branches to keep going.

* Hunting for chickens to cook and eat.

* Finding and using resources like a heater or health packs.

This new mode is also bringing two highly teased features to the game. First is a snowboard that will help players get around the snowy terrain. Second is the availability of drones, which will allow people to scout the battlefield for opponents in a similar fashion to Call of Duty Mobile.

The new Arctic Mode will be played on the Vikendi map, as it is the only snow map available in PUBG Mobile now. There will be multiple arctic storms coming your way during gameplay so keep a check at the timer and when it is nearing the end ensure you are well protected and placed inside a shelter.

