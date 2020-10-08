PUBG Corp may partner with Airtel to bring PUBG Mobile back to India: Report

According to the report, PUBG Corporation is in early talks with Airtel for handelling the distribution of its popular mobile game in India. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

PUBG Mobile along with 117 other Chinese apps was recently banned in India by the government due to data and privacy breach of the users pertaining to national security. Since then PUBG Mobile‘s parent company PUBG Corporation has cut ties with Tencent Games for distributing the game in India, but is yet to make a comeback in the country. Now according to a report by Entrackr the company is in talks with Airtel for reviving distribution in India.

According to the report, PUBG Corporation is in early talks with Airtel for handelling the distribution of its popular mobile game in India. It also added that the company is also raising a lean team in the country and has been interviewing candidates with an experience of under 4 to 6 years for the same.

We recommend that you take this report with a pinch of salt as neither the PUBG Corporation nor Airtel have officially confirmed that they are in talks to bring back the game to India.

The game was banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, with the reason of the ban being that it is engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country.

As of now, the game continues to remain absent from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Even if you manage to get hold of the latest APK, the game does not play, due to the servers being turned off for the country.

Also Read: Five PUBG Mobile Lite alternatives you can try out

To recall, according to an earlier report by Hindu Business Line, PUBG Corporation is also in early stage talks with Reliance Jio to bring back the battle royale game to India. It stated that both the companies working out the details for revenue splitting.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd