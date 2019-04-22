PUBG Mobile admits ‘plane disappearing’ issue after update 0.12.0

PUBG Mobile recently rolled out update version 0.12.0 to all players, which added new features, and two new modes to the game. However, PUBG Mobile’s update has also brought a problem with the plane and parachuting for players. PUBG Mobile’s official Twitter handle admitted that this was a problem, and said it was investigating the issue.

In a tweet, PUBG Mobile wrote, “We are aware of the plane disappearing and parachuting issue. The cause is being investigated and it will be fixed as soon as possible. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank you for your continued support.”

The plane disappearing issue has been reported by several players. We also experienced the problem once after updating the game to the new version on Android. According to reports, the bug is impacting players on Android, and not those playing on iOS version of the game.

What is the disappearing plane issue on PUBG Mobile ?

In our case, after we started the game, PUBG Mobile should have put us on a plane after the start to jump off into the battleground. However, when the game started, we noticed that the plane was not there, but a jump button was present. But pressing that jump button did not work.

Only after pressing that jump button multiple times, were we able to jump on to the battleground. In our experience the issue occurred only once and we thought the problem could have been due to connectivity issues. We tried landing earlier, but the player would not jump. It was only after we pressed the button multiple times, did the player jump.

It also appears that when the player lands the location is different from what they were planning. This issue also happened with us. We landed in a different location, but in the safe zone. For players who land way outside of the safe zone, it will be a problem. Restarting the game does not fix the problem for most users.

The latest PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update had added Zombie: Darkest Night and Survive Till Dawn 2 modes and brings stun grenades, liquid nitrogen grenades RPG-7 and jungle style magazines for players. The update also introduces new types of zombies, which increases the difficulty level in the game.