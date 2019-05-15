PUBG Mobile adds new Gameplay Management system for ‘rest’ reminders

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile has faced a lot of backlash for addiction in various countries including India, Nepal, UAE to name a few. To curb this and promote a healthy gaming behaviour, PUBG Mobile seems to have released a new Gameplay Management system.

This new Gameplay Management system is designed for players under the age of 18. Under this system, the game will send pop-ups to the players reminding them to “rest or stop the game” at regular intervals.

Players under 18 will also be required to acknowledge a gaming advisory before they are able to start the game.

The new Gameplay Management system is currently live in Indonesia, India, Nepal, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Tencent Games has stated that they will soon be releasing the feature in other markets.

Tencent Games has said that it will be looking into the player feedback for the feature and will be making adjustments over time as it releases the system to other markets globally. It has also undertaken educational measures to inform the players as to what is the new Gameplay Management system and why they should care about it.

It is yet unknown if we will be seeing a similar feature pop-up on other versions of the game, which include the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions, all of which are paid. PUBG Mobile is currently available on iOS and Android free of cost, however, it does have in-game purchases which users can make.