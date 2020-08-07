OnePlus, PUBG Mobile partner for 90fps game mode: Here’s everything about it

This mode will be made available to all OnePlus device users till September 6, after which we expect This mode will be made available to all OnePlus device users till September 6, after which we expect PUBG Mobile to release the mode to players owning other smartphones which support a higher frame rate than 90Hz. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

OnePlus has partnered with PUBG Mobile to bring a 90 frames per second (FPS) mode to the game for its smartphones. Under this partnership OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7T series and OnePlus 7 Pro users will get exclusive access to a 90 FPS game mode for PUBG Mobile from August 6 to September 6, globally, except for Mainland China, Japan and Korea.

What will PUBG Mobile 90fps mode do?

Earlier the game only could be played at 60 FPS. With the new 90 FPS mode, OnePlus claims that players will be able to get an advantage while panning, using a scope, running, and searching for other players. This mode will be made available to all OnePlus device users till September 6, after which we expect PUBG Mobile to release the mode to players owning other smartphones which support a higher frame rate than 90Hz. This means that phones like the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Asus ROG Phone II and more will be able to access the new mode.

To recall, OnePlus recently announced a similar partnership with Epic Games for 90 FPS mode for Fortnite. However, Fortnite will lower the default graphical settings to low. The company has not commented if a similar route of reducing the graphical settings will be taken with PUBG Mobile also or not. The 90FPS mode of Fortnite is only available for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

To access the new 90 FPS game mode on a supported OnePlus device, you need to ensure that your device is set at over 90Hz refresh rate. Then in the display settings of the game, set it to high frame rate option.

“OnePlus is very close with our community of tech enthusiasts, so we know that mobile gamers are looking for a more immersive and smoother experience. That’s exactly what we are delivering with this exclusive 90 FPS experience with PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s most downloaded mobile games,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

“We will continue pushing mobile gaming to new levels through our industry-leading displays, powerful performance, and fast and smooth overall user experience,” he added.

Apart from this PUBG Mobile recently released a new update adding a new Ancient Secret Mode with an ancient civilization theme. Along with this the game also adds a new Team Gun Game four vs four gameplay in the Arena mode, which will be made available every weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

