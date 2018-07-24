PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 will bring War Mode, SLR Sniper, and Portable Closet

From a new SLR Sniper, Portable Closet to War Mode: PUBG Mobile has released a new teaser on social media giving a glimpse into what they call PUBG Mobile 7.0 From a new SLR Sniper, Portable Closet to War Mode: PUBG Mobile has released a new teaser on social media giving a glimpse into what they call PUBG Mobile 7.0

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, is an online multiplayer battle game available for desktop, mobile, and Xbox One. Over the last few weeks, PUBG has not only taken the entire smartphone gaming space by storm and but also witnessed a sudden spike in terms of the number of active users worldwide.

Now, in what could be an exciting news for all PUBG fans out there, a new major update is en route that will add some new elements to the game. PUBG Mobile has released a new teaser on social media giving a glimpse into what they call PUBG Mobile 7.0. It also suggests PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update could be on the verge of a public release.

Beta PUBG Mobile, an unreleased PUBG game, is currently listed on Google Play Store for early access to Android users. However, Beta PUBG Mobile seems to be available for select users. Upon trying to download this new, unreleased Beta PUBG Mobile on Android, we received a message reading “The early access program is currently full. Space may open up later.”

It has been a couple of weeks since Beta PUBG Mobile is available for a select group of beta testers on Google Play Store. However, Tencent Games, publisher of PUBG Mobile game for Android, is yet to reveal details with regards to a release date of PUBG Mobile 7.0.

Going by the changelog mentioned on Google Play Store listing, new PUBG Will update will bring a new SLR (Self-Reloading Rifle) Sniper, War Mode and Portable Closet. According to the teaser, War Mode will enable unlimited respawns to achieve as many kills as possible. Portable Closet will let users keep their outfits handy and instantly change clothes during combat.

As part of a periodic maintenance, PUBG Mobile was recently taken offline for eight hours on July 23rd midnight. During the period, some users reported they were unable to connect to PUBG servers and play the game online. However, PUBG Mobile is now back online and working absolutely fine.

