PUBG Mobile 4×4 team Deathmatch mode: Everything you need to know

Tencent Games has recently released an update for its battle royale game, dubbed PUBG Mobile. The update adds a 4×4 team deathmatch mode to the game similar to the one we have got to see in the PC versions of Call of Duty and CS:GO. Today we will be taking a deeper look into the game’s new 4×4 team deathmatch mode.

This mode is already available in Call of Duty: Mobile, however, the game is currently unavailable for users to play. It is quite a popular gaming mode, as two teams for four players each take on each other with infinite respawns and all of the weapons and ammo available in abundance.

PUBG Mobile 4×4 team deathmatch game is quite fast paced and has a duration of 10 minutes. During these 10 minutes, players of a team have to collectively score 40 points, which means 40 kills. The match is played in a new map, dubbed Warehouse. This map is quite small and has a completely different look from all other maps currently available inside of the game.

To start a 4×4 team deathmatch game, you will be required to open the game and find the team deathmatch mode, which is located next to the two zombie modes inside of the Evo Ground section.

The company has also introduced a new screen UI for this mode alongside a new display for the final results. Additionally, the company has introduced new Legendary, Killshot, Revenge and more badges for when players complete certain tasks.

This mode is available in both FPP (First Person Perspective) and TPP (Third Person Perspective). But, the main focus this time seems to be on the FPP mode as the company has introduced a separate set of controls. Additionally, If your team is continuing a winning streak, all the team members health will automatically restore.