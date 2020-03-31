PUBG Mobile completes two years, boasts of 50 million daily active users

PUBG Mobile is now also showing players their personal stats, giving them a recap of their in-game career. PUBG Mobile is now also showing players their personal stats, giving them a recap of their in-game career.

PUBG Mobile celebrated its second anniversary last week and the company has revealed some interesting fact. The company in a statement has revealed the numbers of players and other data for all the special modes it has launches so far. Tencent Games, the studio behind the game released multiple game modes like Survive till dawn, RageGear, Team Deathmatch and more, during the past two years for PUBG Mobile.

Here’s a look at some of the interesting facts around PUBG Mobile that Tencent revealed:

One, the game has seen over 600 million downloads and boasts of 50 million daily active users. Players managed to kill 10.5 billion zombies in the ‘Survive till Dawn’ mode, whereas, only 1.05 billion were infected by zombies.

During the Darkest Night mode, which was a modified version of the Survive Till Dawn mode, over 1.77 million players managed to come out unscathed at the end of the zombie-filled nights. Players have shot over 5.40 trillion shots for the 4v4 Team Deathmatches, and killed 119.2 billion players in 2019.

Both the Payload and RageGear modes are comparatively newer modes. In the Payload mode, the company found out that the M79 was the weapon of choice for players. In the RageGear mode, over 7.9 billion vehicles were damaged and turned into scrap metal. Just as a fun trivia and to expand the game’s storyline, the company states that all of the metal scrap went into building the amusement parks showing up in the classic mode’s Erangel map.

In the classic mode, the favourite landing spot for players in Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi were Pochinki, Training Base, Pecado and Space Base, respectively. This is because they have the most loot that players can get.

Tencent also revealed that from now on the game will show players their personal stats, giving them a recap of their PUBG Mobile career. This will include Total Enemies Killed, Total Matches Played, Total Minutes Survived, Total Chicken Dinners and more. To access this, players have to open the Weekly Sign-In Page and enter the Recap through the PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary Recap tab.

