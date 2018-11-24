PUBG Mobile 0.9.5 update released commencing Season 4: What’s new, how to download

Tencent Games has released version 0.9.5 update for its PlayerUnknowns’ Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile game on iOS and Android. The update adds a new game mode, vehicle, weapon, rare outfits, hairstyles and much more. With this update, the company has also commenced PUBG Mobile’s Season 4. The game update is 138MB in download size.

PUBG 0.9.5 update: What’s new

The first change the game introduces is the commencement of its Season 4, which makes all players start from the beginning making them achieve their ranks from the start. A new Royale Pass has been introduced, which if purchased provides additional benefits like new firearm finishes, character faces, hairstyles and rare outfit rewards to the players. A new rifle has been added into the game dubbed M762, which is the first rifle to use 7.62mm rounds and is available in all of the maps.

The developers have added a new scooter for the users to find and drive around in the Sanhok map. The map will now have dynamic weather, which means the map will randomly keep shifting between sunny, rain and foggy.

The update also adds a new Hardcore Mode within the Arcade Mode being made available periodically in the form of “Hardcore Week”. The mode helps remove all audio cues for footsteps inside the game upping its difficulty, it is currently only available inside Erangel.

A new event will be held during Black Friday where players will be able to purchase various things at heavy discounts. Elite Pass holders can now also purchase discounted items with BP or RP points. Now the game for a limited time will also increase the odds of receiving crate drops.

Other improvements include a new optimised chat system, Matchmaking and chat will no longer require the players to select a second language, a new front page of the in-game Shop.

PUBG 0.9.5 update: How to download

To download PUBG Mobile 0.9.5 update, you need to head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App store. Search PUBG Mobile and then click on the game’s listing, which appears in the search. After which you will be redirected to the game’s dedicated page. Then click Install, after which the game will be downloaded and installed on your smartphone.