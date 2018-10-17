PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update to roll out on October 25, will bring night mode for Erangel map

The new Spectator Mode will allow players to be able to watch opponents after they have been killed.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Corporation will release the PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update on October 25. The update will add a night mode for Erangel map, new Spectator Mode, Halloween-themed additions, a ‘movie’ picture style, improvements to various weapons, new vehicles, matchmaking, performance upgrades and new in-app purchases.

Tencent Games has said in a document posted on the game’s official Discord channel that Erangel will now “alternate between day and night randomly in Classic Mode”. Player’s will be able to find night vision goggles in buildings like rest of the supplies. The company will also add new buildings, covers and trees to make the map much more fun to play at night.

The new Spectator Mode will allow players to be able to watch opponents after they have been killed. The game will have a lot of Halloween themed changes made to it after the launch of the 0.9.0 update. The company hasn’t revealed much about the ‘movie’ picture style that will be added to the game after the update. As far as the settings panel is concerned the game will be making several changes to it like letting players toggle through them very quickly to switch between scopes, adjust game brightness, or customise buttons.

Coming to performance improvements, PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update will bring a fix for lagging issues when players encounter other players from afar, render lag and some connectivity issues.

In related news, Tencent Games has partnered with Oppo Mobiles to host a PUBG Mobile Campus Championship in India. The championship started on September 26, and according to Tencent games has received over 2,50,000 registrations. The pool prize for the competition is Rs 50,00,000 along with which there are also Oppo F9 smartphones and other freebies up for grabs. The company will be live streaming the finals via its official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

