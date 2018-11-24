PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update adds night mode to Erangel and new weapon, Halloween theme and much more

PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update: PUBG (PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds), one of the most popular mobile games, is getting a new 0.9.0 update. Tencent Games has released the new 0.9.0 update which adds a night mode in the Erangel map that will randomly alternate between night and day scenes. Players playing inside of the Sanhok map will be able to get a QBU DMR rifle and the Rony pickup truck. The update also brings improvements to viewing angles from inside of the vehicles. Plus, it also adds better recoil recovery and stability in guns.

In the anticipation of Halloween, PUBG Mobile adds various customisations and a candy event. Other additions include ‘Share for Deals’ feature, crew challenges are opened, crews can now include six players at a time. Performance improvements include fixes for lagging issues when players encounter other players from afar, render lag and some connectivity issues.

Here’s how to download PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update

To download the latest PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update, all you need to head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App store. Search for PUBG Mobile and then click on the game tab that appears in the search to get redirected to the game’s detailed view page. Then click Install and wait for the game to be downloaded and installed. Keep in mind the size of the update is over 1GB. So it is recommended to download the update over a stable Wi-Fi connection.

Just to recap, PUBG Mobile is an online battle royale video game for smartphones similar to its Xbox One and PC counterparts with some limitations. In the game, 100 players parachute onto a battlefield of their choice, where they then have to find vehicles, weapons and supplies, and win the game by becoming the last person standing.