PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 update released that adds new map, weapons, vehicles

In the game, players parachute onto a battlefield where they then find vehicles and weapons and win the game by becoming the last person standing. In the game, players parachute onto a battlefield where they then find vehicles and weapons and win the game by becoming the last person standing.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has received a new 0.8.0 update for its mobile app on the Android and iOS platforms. The new 0.8.0 update adds a new mini-map – Sanhok – which was earlier only available in Xbox and PC versions of the game. Additionally, Tencent has introduced measures to stop hackers, and made other additions to make the gameplay more interesting.

PUBG Mobile is an online battle game similar to its Xbox One and PC versions with some limitations. In the game, players parachute onto a battlefield where they then find vehicles and weapons and win the game by becoming the last person standing.

The new Sanhok map is a smaller version of the Miramar and Eragnel maps. The map will let players play the game in forests in South East Asia. The map is 4.4×4.4 km in area, which is one fourth the area when compared to other maps. Because it’s so small, you’ve got to gather resources faster and there’s a greater chance of encountering other players.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile crosses 100 million downloads in less than four months

The update also adds new weapons – a Flare Gun, QBZ, Duckbill – and vehicles. The Flare Gun, when used, will call a super air drop in the playzone or a bulletproof UAZ outside of the playzone.

QBZ is a 5.56mm automatic rifle, with both auto and single shot ammo. The duckbill is a shotgun attachment, which will reduce the vertical spread while at the same time increase the horizontal spread of bullets. The new vehicles include a new four-seater muscle car in both hard-top and convertible versions, and a Bulletproof UAZ, which is also a four-seater car obtained by using the Flare Gun outside of the playzone.

Also Read: PUBG fans spot Mahindra tractor; Anand Mahindra asks ‘what’s this game about?’

PUBG will now also give players the ability to customise the pick-up quantities directly from the settings panel, and will also allow players to dismantle time-limited items directly. At the same time, they have also introduced a few anti-cheating measures, including improved recognition of cheating plug-ins and the addition of report buttons to Spectator Mode, Basic Information and Results. All of which will stop users from cheating and bypassing and limits set in the game by the server host.

Also Read: Tencent Games announces PUBG Mobile Campus Championship in India

To give players additional recognition for playing the game, Tencent has also added more achievements to unlock, new clan perks, clan titles and rankings. There’s also the addition of a ‘collect all’ button for collecting rewards of all completed missions, the addition of lucky air drops after a match, and the addition of a royale pass which will make new missions available.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd