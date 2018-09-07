PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 to add new vehicles, new map and a new weapon

PUBG update 0.8.0 introduces a slew of new features to better the user experience. PUBG update 0.8.0 introduces a slew of new features to better the user experience.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will soon be getting the 0.8.0 update for its mobile app on both Android and iOS platforms. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 beta has been live for over a week now. The new 0.8.0 update is expected to bring a new map, weapon, vehicles, and many other improvements.

PUBG Mobile is an online battle game similar to its Xbox One and PC versions. In the game, players parachute onto a battlefield where they then find vehicles and weapons, and win the game by becoming the last person standing.

Sonhok is the new map which will be added to the game with this update. The map will let players play the game in forests in South East Asia. The map is 4.4×4.4 km in area which technically is one forth as compared to other maps. The game will also see the addition of a new assault rifle, QBZ which is a replacement for the Scar-L which was recently removed from the game. Additionally, to cover the map, two new vehicles will also be added – UAZ and a muscle car, which will act as modes of transportation and cover during gameplay.

Also Read: PUBG fans spot Mahindra tractor; Anand Mahindra asks ‘what’s this game about?’

The update is also expected to bring a bit of change to the user interface (UI) of the game. This UI change will bring in the addition of a new settings panel where users can manually set a limit to the ammo of guns so they can be comfortable with the reload times. Additionally, players will also be provided with 20 apples each in their inventory during the time they are in the waiting lobby to practice their throwing skills.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd