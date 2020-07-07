PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update now live: Brings new Livik map

The new Livik map is now the smallest map in PUBG Mobile, with a size of 2×2 km. (Image: PUBG Mobile) The new Livik map is now the smallest map in PUBG Mobile, with a size of 2×2 km. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is now available for both Android and iOS users. One of the major features of the new update is the introduction of the new Livik map. Apart from the new map, the update also brings a host of new features for users to try out.

The new Livik map is now the smallest map in PUBG Mobile, with a size of 2×2 km. This title earlier belonged to Sanhok, which has a total area of 4×4 km and is based on a jungle theme.

The new Livik map consists of four terrains: Snowy hills, water, desert and jungle. At one time, it allows up to 52 members, with the match lasting for around 15 minutes. The map also gets exclusive gear and vehicles, which include a P90 sub-machinegun, Mk12 marksman rifle and Monster Truck vehicle. The map is currently showing with the beta option enabled, which means that it might change during the upcoming days.

