PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update to release on May 7; everything we know about it

PUBG Mobile Season 12 will be coming to an end in a week’s time, which means a new update will be on its way very soon kicking off the Season 13. Before you start taking a guess, the PUBG Mobile team has officially confirmed that it will be releasing the 0.18.0 update on May 7, globally.

PUBG Mobile announced the release date of the update on Twitter paired with a teaser video for the same. In the video, the game hints at some of the upcoming features. We can hear a car rumbling, which might be the rumoured Golden Mirado. Apart from that, it also consists of a vending machine that is expected to be made available inside of the highly anticipated Miramar 2.0 map.

Rumbling in the distance… something is coming… 🕵️ Version 0.18.0 launches on May 7th #PUBGM #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/zWANdTdGL9 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 27, 2020

Tencent Games is already testing out PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta update. The beta version brings two new modes: Safety Scramble Mode and Jungle Adventure Guide Mode. The new Safety Scramble Mode is reportedly a new EvoGround mode, whereas, details on the new Jungle Adventure Guide Mode are not readily available as of now.

In the beta update, there is a new blue zone inside the safe zone. Players have to stay away from this blue zone, just like the outer one as the new circle also deals damage to the players. This feature is already present in the PC counterpart of the game.

According to Mr Ghost Gaming, Miramar 2.0 will bring a new racing ramp along with a new Golden Mirado vehicle and vending machines that will dispense painkillers and medkits. It will also host a new area called Water City.

Other reported changes will include the addition of a new scope for the Win94 gun, a new training mode and a revamped results screen. There is no indication as to when the company will kick off the game’s Season 13.

