PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update leaked: New Death Cam feature, Extreme Cold Mode and more

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile recently commenced its season 11, with the rollout of its 0.16.5 update. The company has already started working on the 0.17.0 update, which will bring a number of new elements to the game like Death Cam, Extreme Cold mode and more.

Tencent Games has already started testing its PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update in beta, and thanks to the PUBG Mobile YouTuber, Mr Ghost Gaming, we have our first look at what all changes will the new update bring.

With the new Death Cam feature, players will be able to view how their enemy killed them. This will help players watch their avatar die and analyse what mistake they made and work on it. This feature is already available on the PC and console versions of the game.

A new Extreme Cold Mode will be added to the game, in which players will have to survive in an extremely cold weather by starting fires to keep themselves warm and hunting animals to keep themselves fed. The mode will also come with cold waves, during which they will have to find a shelter and survive.

During PMCO 2019 Fall Split finals, Tencent Games had announced that PUBG Mobile will soon be getting a colour blind mode, which will make the game playable for players with colour blindness. This new mode was spotted in the 0.17.0 beta update by Mr Ghost Gaming.

Lastly, a new mode on Erangel has also been spotted in which players will be able to choose a special class to gain certain abilities and skills.

