PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update: Brings back Hardcore mode, to start Season 12

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update is now available on both iOS and Android. The new update marks the return of Hardcore Mode in Arcade and the game’s second anniversary. It also brings in new features to the Classic Mode and starts hinting at the commencement of the 12th season of the game, which has a second-anniversary theme of ‘2gether We Play.’

To celebrate upcoming second anniversary Tencent Games has announced the arrival of the Royale Pass Season 12 themed ‘2gether We Play’ on March 9. It will bring new festive gears, challenges and rewards. Players will also get a chance to enter the Amusement Park Mode in the classic Erangel map from March 12. The company has also announced that the players can also participate in the upcoming Anniversary Celebration Event to win exclusive rewards and achievements.

With the update, Tencent Games is bringing back the Hardcore Mode to Arcade. However, this time along the company has removed all sound prompts and players are required to perform manual actions like picking up items and opening doors.

A lot of new content has been added into the Classic Mode with this update. A new airdrop weapon called the DBS is available to players. It is a double-barrel shotgun that fires two shots and holds 14 rounds of 12 Gauge ammo. The company claims that it is the best close-range weapon.

Players can now register themselves as a Rookie or Veteran and play together under the Brothers In Arms System. According to the company, “Veterans with rich game experience can guide rookies in the game and receive great rewards, during which the rookies can learn from the veterans and master the game quickly.”

The company had earlier announced that it will be making the Death Replay feature available with this update to help people take a look at how they died and check out if the other player was hacking or not. Another benefit this feature brings is that players can learn from their mistakes by taking a close look at how the other player killed them.

It has also made available the Colorblind Mode, which it announced during PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals. To access this mode, players need to head to the Graphics Settings and in there they can set the colour options for in-game indicators like Poison, Smoke and Auxiliary Lines.

Other features added to the Classic Mode include the ability to mark locations, supplies, vehicles, death crates and doors for teammates, individual teammate volume control and firearm balancing.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update

Compared to the previous update, which was released back in December, this update feels a bit pale as it does not bring in any new mode. PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update introduced a new RageGear Mode along with the introduction of new features to the Classic Mode.

For some time now, PUBG Mobile has not been taking its servers offline to upload the update. Instead, it is uploading and making changes in real-time. This helps the players face no downtime while playing the game. This update along with the previous update have followed this protocol, which has been praised by multiple users.

The update also brought in a new EvoGround mode, called RageGear. In this new mode, players are divided into two teams and randomly assigned as the driver or shooters. They have to now destroy enemy vehicles to win, with the help of the mounted Gatling guns, Shotguns and RPGs. Or they would have to collect the required number of Point Crates to win.

One major feature that the earlier update brought was the ability to use Med Kits, Painkillers, Energy Drinks, Bandages, First Aid Kits, Adrenaline Syringes and some consumables while moving.

