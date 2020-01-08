PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update to go live tomorrow; here’s what you will get

Players can unlock the all-new “Operation Tomorrow” missions and rewards, with the start of PUBG Mobile Season 11. Players can unlock the all-new “Operation Tomorrow” missions and rewards, with the start of PUBG Mobile Season 11.

Tencent Games has announced that it will be making the PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update available for players to download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store on January 9. The update will bring in a new Domination mode with the new Arena map, called Town. It will also bring the Royale Pass Season 11 themed with “Operation Tomorrow” and more upgrades.

To play inside of the new ‘Town’ map, players need to open the new Domination mode, where they will be assigned into either the blue or red team for a 4v4 battle to capture a base, similar to Call of Duty’s Capture the flag mode.

In the new Domination mode, a random base will be activated, which when captured by a team will activate the next base. The first team to capture two bases will win the game. During the game, players will be able to get Super Weapon Crates to provide them with advanced firepower.

With the update, the company has brought back the original Warehouse map inside of the Arena Training mode, where players are allowed to pick up and practice any weapons from the ground, instead of using their loadout.

Additionally, players can unlock the all-new “Operation Tomorrow” missions and rewards, with the start of PUBG Mobile Season 11.

The update also includes the addition of a light snowmobile, in the Classic Mode’s Vikendi map. Gorza damage has been reduced from 48 to 45 in Team Arena. Royale Pass improvements include new multi-option missions and new rewards. Mission guides and display have also been improved. The company has also updated the security features and the download status buttons.

