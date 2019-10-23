PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update to roll out in December with Erangel 2.0 map: Report

Tencent Games during its PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring finals showed us a glimpse of its Erangel 2.0 map in a teaser video. The company also posted the same teaser online for everyone to see. At the event, the company did not reveal as to when the new map will be made live on the servers.

According to Mr Ghost Gaming, the new map will make its debut with the PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update, which will go live in December. He also stated that the next update in line is 0.15.5, which will commence the game’s Season 10 and will bring a new Team Deathmatch map and an MPK5 submachine gun.

The company has also put out a new teaser video, which consists of a promo showing us more of the new Erangel 2.0 map. In the video, we can see that the graphics have been improved as the mountain peaks and pine trees that look a bit more realistic. The grass is now much more varied and denser, which will provide better cover.

We also get to see an updated buggy, which is bulkier and heavier. Lastly, we get to see vehicle ti vehicle warfare graphics, which have also improved a lot.

From what we have seen till now, the map looks more vivid and features better textures and details. However, until the update rolls out we won’t be able to see how the map actually looks like.

Apart from the graphic changes, the new promo video also gives us a look at upcoming in-game costumes, various skins including Halloween themed items.