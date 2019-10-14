PUBG Mobile 0.15 new version to be available starting 16 October: Here’s what to expect

PUBG Mobile’s new update, which brings the 0.15 new version will be made available starting October 16, according to an official statement from the company. The PUBG Mobile game will be taken offline from 00:00:00 to 07:00:00 (UTC) on October 15, 2019 for maintenance.

This update comes with the new Payload Mode and the updated Survive Till Dawn – Halloween mode. According to the company, the Darkest Night mode will be taken offline for further tuning. As we had noted in our report last week, PUBG Mobile version 0.15 update will bring a number of changes, including a helicopter and improved graphics on the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.15 version will also bring other enhancements to the game. Characters can now leap in mid-air to reach previously inaccessible places in the new update. The update also brings new vehicles such as the amphibious BRDM-2 and helicopters to make traveling more mobile. The game also includes exploding fuel drums to lay traps for other players.

The PUBG Mobile 0.15 version will also tune weapons like the M16A4, Vector, UMP45 and MK47Mutant, and adds the much awaited Desert Eagle. Tencent also says that the update brings performance improvement to the game, which will run smoother and consume less power. This will ensure the device does not heat up as much.

Graphics improvements have also been made to the weapon and outfit display, while touch controls have been tuned to reduce errors in movement after opening scope. The update also improves room and inventory systems.

Another addition is that graffiti is now available in the game. Players will be able to leave graffiti on any objects on the battlefield with this update. After the update, spectacles and face masks will not be sharing the same slot, according to the company. Masks that do not cover the eyes can be equipped together with a pair of spectacles, notes the press statement.