PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: Adds helicopter, new gun, mechanisms and more

PUBG Mobile will soon be releasing its 0.15.0 update, which will bring a number of new features for the gamers to enjoy. Tencent Games has not revealed when it will be rolling out the update to its users, however, we expect it to be rolled out anytime this month. We were able to get our hands on a leaked version of the update and here is a list of features that the company has added to it:

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: Payload mode

‘Payload mode’ is a new mode that has been added to the EvoGround tab, which brings the much awaited air combat feature to the game. This mode comes with the earlier leaked helicopter, which can be found on the helipad. It also brings in the ‘Super Weapon Box’, which refreshes every three minutes to provide the players with airdrop guns, three-level armor suits, heavy fire weapons and other supplies.

The gameplay is made more interesting with the ‘recalling teammates’ feature, which allows players to pick up the eliminated teammate ID card and go to the communication tower to recall the teammates.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: New Gun

The update will bring the classic Desert Eagle into play. It has the highest damage and bullet speed when compared to any other pistol-type firearms currently available on PUBG Mobile. This new gun will be made available on all maps.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: New Mechanisms

Players will now be able to move between buildings and containers by climbing on them using the ledge grab mechanism. To use this mechanism players will be required to press the jump button to jump, find the right time in the vacant state and press the jump button again to climb. If there is a fuel oil barrel lying around anywhere on the map, players can now make it explode by shooting at it or throwing objects at it. This will cause damage to the surroundings.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: Graffiti

Using the new Graffiti feature players will be able to spray paint graffiti onto walls using spray props.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: FPP training ground

Earlier players could only enter the training ground in the Third Person Perspective (TPP), however, after this update is made available they will be able to enter the training ground in the First Person Perspective (FPP).

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: Newbie task, New partner reward

As a bonus for newly registered players, the game will now offer daily novice tasks and daily novice gifts. The update also adds new partner rewards, which includes an exclusive title of partner and new partner standing positions.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: Gift giving scene

The game now allows players to give gifts to other players while chatting, team formation and battle settlement. Gifting while battle settlement will also increase the popularity value of the player.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: Performance, Graphics optimisations

The update also brings performance optimisations to the game, which includes fixing loading issues and improved fluency in combat, optimisation of the weapon loading logic, reduction of the CPU load output and optimisation for low-end phones.

Graphics optimisations include, better performance of weapons and clothing art, improved the quality of textures, accuracy of models, the calculation of lighting and more. Tencent Games has also changed the hall interface, which enhances the performance of the hall light and shadow.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: Controls optimisation

With this update, the company has improved the controls within the game. This reduces the probability of the player moving the lens by mistake after opening the mirror, and results in a smoother shooting experience.