PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update to roll out on September 13, will commence Season 9

PUBG Mobile has announced that it will roll out a new update on September 13 in a tweet. PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update will commence the game’s Season 9 and bring in a new Royale Pass. The new season according to Mr Ghost Gaming will have a theme of warriors and will be named ‘Warriors Unite’.

PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass will bring a new set of skins and sets, which will include The Observer Set, Infected Grizzly M249, The Observer Cover, Infected Grizzly Dacia, Draconian Champion set and new weapon skins.

It is also being said that the update will bring new avatar frames, a new parachute, bags, helmets and new emotes. The game might also bring in the BRDM amphibious vehicle and a homing missile launcher.

The game is also expected to bring in a new mode where players can find special loot crates, which are buried underground and will surface if the players seem to meet certain conditions. This mode will also bring in the earlier leaked flyable helicopters, adding an air combat field to the game also.

The special crates will include loot like grenade launchers, miniguns, RPGs and Deagle pistol. This new mode and the helicopters are already available in the Chinese beta version of the game.

Though helicopters might seem like an easy method to win, Tencent Games has kept that in mind and made them quite vulnerable to attacks. They can easily be taken down with a spray of bullets.