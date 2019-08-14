PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update live with Infection Mode, character system and more

Tencent Games has released the new PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update bringing a new mode, new character system, rewards and more. The new update has a size of 731MB on Android. It is also available for download on iOS.

The most notable addition in the game is its Infection Mode. In this mode, players can choose to play as defenders or zombies in a new map. As zombies, players have to kill as many defenders as possible utilising only melee attacks. Whereas, defenders need to survive and kill as many zombies as they can using a gun and a machete.

Zombies will take some time and revive after being killed, however, defenders will turn into zombies after being killed. Once all defenders are turned into zombies, the zombies will be victorious. But, even if one of the defenders survives the zombie apocalypse in the stipulated time, the defenders will be declared victorious.

Apart from the Infection mode, the update also brings a new character system along with a new character called Victor who has a unique outfit and can load SMGs faster than others. Victor is available free of cost to everyone and can be unlocked inside of the Characters section under the Workshop tab.

Royale Pass owners can now take part in the Global Treasure Hunt challenge, which is divided into four stages. Each stage consists of seven levels and 14 missions. All the stages need to be completed to claim the final reward.

Other changes include a new Pirate theme and a redesigned mode selection interface. Season 8’s theme is ‘ocean’, due to which the company now allows players to look for hidden treasures such as gold, silver, and bronze compasses all of which can be redeemed for rewards.