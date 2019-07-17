PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update: Season 8 is here; list of all new features

PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update is now available for users to download and play, with it we get to see the commencement of the game’s season 8 along with the introduction of a number of new features. The update is now live on both Android and iOS and has a size of 158MB and 181MB, respectively.

Alongside all the new features and commencement of PUBG Mobile Season 8, Tencent Games has announced that all players who update the game before July 22 will get a free Parachute Trail 1 skin and 1,888 Battle Points (BP) as rewards.

PUBG Mobile Season 8 brings a redesigned UI, which the company claims is more intuitive and fancier. The classic mode results screen has been adjusted to show Rating and Tier changes on the screen. New Season 8 rewards have been added, which include a Season 8 outfit at Gold tier, Season-exclusive weapon finishes at Diamond tier, special team-joining effect and name tags at Crown tier and a permanent season title at Ace tier. All the rewards will automatically be sent to players at the end of the season.

The first feature that this update brings to the table is PUBG Mobile iOS background download and update feature. With this feature, iOS players can send the application to the background while downloading new patch updates, which is a feature already available on Android.

The update also adds a new HDR mode for select high-end devices, which the company claims will enable better graphics. This feature is expected to roll-out to other devices soon. We also get to see a new submachine gun (SMG) dubbed PP-19. It utilises 9mm rounds and has a single shot damage rate of 35.

We finally get to see the introduction of the third-person perspective (TPP) to the new 4v4 deathmatch mode, which was promised back when the new mode launched. A new rating protection cards and new PMCO themed events, which will be made available later this month have also been introduced.

The tier rankings have also been adjusted as now kills have a bigger impact on them. Now, all users with tiers below Gold will transfer to the next season as is, with no tier changes. Another feature that has been introduced is requesting elite pass or elite pass plus from friends from the royale pass purchase page.

Other features include the addition of items for Prime subscribers to the BP shop, UC purchase bonus and rewards have been updated, title visual effects have been improved, mythic outfits are now shown with weapons drawn, unified crate names, fine-tuned visual effects and bonus challenge results will now be calculated in real-time.