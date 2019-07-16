PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update now available: New SMG, Ocean theme and HDR Mode

PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Update: Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update along with the new Season 8 Royale Pass. The update is available on both iOS and Android, the iOS version has a download size of 181MB, whereas the Android version has a download size of 158MB. The update brings in a lot of new features like an HDR Mode, an ocean theme and more. It also introduces a number of UI changes and bug fixes.

The update will go live on July 16 on both Android and iOS. The company has announced that all the players who update their games before July 22 from their respective app stores will get a free Parachute Trail 1 skin and 1,888 Battle Points (BP) as rewards.

With this update, the PUBG Mobile iOS background download and update feature has been made live. This will allow iOS users to send the application to the background while downloading new patch updates. This feature is already available on Android.

A new high frame rate option has been added to HDR made for select high-end devices, which will enable better graphics to users while playing the game. The company has also added the game’s fifth submachine gun (SMG) dubbed PP-19, which uses 9mm rounds. The new SMG will be made available for players to pick up and use inside of the Erangel and Vikendi maps. This gun has a single shot damage rate of 35, which is similar to UMP and has a non-upgradable magazine of 53 rounds.

Other new features include introduction of the third-person perspective (TPP) to the new 4v4 deathmatch mode, new rating protection cards and new PMCO themed events, which will be made available later this month.

PUBG Mobile Season 8 brings a redesigned UI, which the company claims is more intuitive and fancier. The classic mode results screen has been adjusted to show Rating and Tier changes on the screen. New Season 8 rewards have been added, which include a Season 8 outfit at Gold tier, Season-exclusive weapon finishes at Diamond tier, special team-joining effect and name tags at Crown tier and a permanent season title at Ace tier. All the rewards will automatically be sent to players at the end of the Season.

Kills will now have a bigger impact on tier rankings, due to a system algorithm update, which slightly increases the weight of kill points. Now, all users with tiers below Gold will transfer to the next season as is, with no tier changes. Another feature that has been introduced is requesting elite pass or elite pass plus from friends from the royale pass purchase page.

Bug fixes include fixes for an issue causing reward notification not to pop up, crate name not matching, incorrect ratings and tiers during the season change and teammate avatars not moving in team deathmatch mode.

Improvements include the addition of items for Prime subscribers to the BP shop, UC purchase bonus and rewards have been updated, title visual effects have been improved, mythic outfits are now shown with weapons drawn, unified crate names, fine-tuned visual effects and bonus challenge results will now be calculated in real-time.