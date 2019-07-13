PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 beta update brings HDR mode, a new submachine gun and more

Tencent Games will soon be releasing PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update globally. The company is currently testing it out and the new beta update brings an HDR mode, a new submachine gun and more. The company is yet to reveal the launch date for the public version of PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update.

One of the major features introduced with this update will be the HDR option, which will render the game with better colours and a higher contrast ratio. This feature is only available on select high-end smartphones and can be activated from Settings > Graphics. As of now, this feature can’t be used in the high-frame-rate mode.

A new submachine gun dubbed, PP-19 has been added, which will use 9mm bullets with a detachable oversized magazine that holds 53 rounds at a time. The gun comes with a single shot damage of 35 and a shot speed similar to the UMP.

The update also comes with a new redesigned Season interface, which according to the company is more intuitive and fancier. The classic mode results screen has been adjusted to show Rating and Tier changes on the screen.

New Season 8 rewards have been added, which include a Season 8 outfit at Gold tier, Season-exclusive weapon finishes at Diamond tier, special team-joining effect and name tags at Crown tier and a permanent season title at Ace tier. All the rewards will automatically be sent to players at the end of the Season.

Kills will now have a bigger impact on tier rankings, due to a system algorithm update, which slightly increases the weight of kill points. Now, all users with tiers below Gold will transfer to the next season as is, with no tier changes.

Other changes include improvements in visual effects, some mythic outfits are now shown with weapons drawn and bug fixes which caused the players to not be able to move their avatars in 4×4 Team Deathmatch mode.