PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update to release tomorrow, will bring Godzilla to your mobile

Tencent games will start rolling out PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile 0.13.0 stable update on June 12. The company has put up a notice for the patch for players to view when they start the game.

The company will be taking the game servers offline from 00:00:00 to 08:00:00 UTC for maintenance. After the maintenance is over, players will be able to download the update patch from either the Apple App Store or via Google’s Play Store.

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update is 1.98 GB in size on Android and 2.45GB in size on iOS. Players who download and play the updated version of the game before June 19 will be receiving a free outfit box III and 1,888 BP (Battle Points).

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 will bring a number of new features and changes to the game. These include the introduction of a new Deathmatch game mode, similar to the ones seen in CS: GO and Call of Duty games, a new cheat prevention system, MVP Showcase system, Dynamic footprints, tracks and more in Vikendi map, new charisma ranking and more.

The update will also bring the game’s collaboration with Godzilla 2 King of Monsters and the crossover event will be named PUBG X Godzilla 2 King of Monsters. During the event, there will be multiple new things for players to discover like a new Godzilla theme.

In the Survive Till Dawn mode, Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop characters have been removed. However, the company will be soon introducing four new zombies to replace them. Tank will now be able to enhance nearby zombies and Skinner now has the ability to reduce nearby players movement speed.