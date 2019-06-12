PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update brings 4v4 Deathmatch mode, Godzilla: How to download

Tencent Games has rolled out PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile’s 0.13.0 update on both Android and iOS. The update is now live and brings a number of new features to the game including a 4v4 deathmatch mode, a new skin for Kar98 and more. The update has a file size of 1.98GB on Android and 2.45GB on iOS.

With the new 4v4 deathmatch mode, PUBG Mobile will challenge players to communicate with each other and work together to earn the chicken dinner. It will feature a timed respawn where teams race to earn the most kills. This new mode is available in both First-Person Perspective (FPP) and Third-Person Perspective (TPP).

Alongside the 4v4 deathmatch mode, PUBG Mobile has also partnered with the new movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Under this partnership, the game will have Godzilla: King of the Monsters themed rewards, gameplay additions and other notable balances. A Godzilla theme has also been applied to the lobby background.

Other new features include upgraded control settings in FPP and TPP for increased on-screen control customisation, a new app prevention system has been added to detect and report cheating, a new wave of in-game achievements, new social features also.

To make the game more challenging, the company has added visible footprints inside of the Vikendi Snow Map. This will allow players to follow other players footprints to find and engage them in combat. This feature is already available in the Vikendi Snow map for PUBG PC.

In the Survive Till Dawn mode, Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop characters have been replaced by four new zombies. Tank will now be able to enhance nearby zombies and Skinner now has the ability to reduce nearby players movement speed.