PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 beta update brings new game mode, new zombies and more

Tencent Games has started testing version 0.13.0 beta for its popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. The company has shared patch notes for the same, however, it has stated that these might change over the coming weeks. As of now, Tencent Games hasn’t revealed when it will be releasing the update to the public.

With PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 beta PUBG Mobile has added a new game mode, dubbed team deathmatch. The new mode is available in both FPP (First Person Perspective) and TPP (Third Person Perspective. From the name it seems as if this mode will be similar to the Deathmatch Modes of other games like Call of Duty and CS:GO. There the players are divided into two teams who have to fight, the last team standing wins.

The game now comes with separate control settings for FPP. A new MVP display status has also been added in results and a tab for MVP emotes has also been added to the inventory. All appearances, voices and emotes can now be customised into different portable closets and can also be swapped even during ongoing matches.

Earlier inside of the Vikendi Snow map walking, crawling and operating a vehicle on the snow did not leave any tracks, that is now changed. Now doing anything on the snow will leave a trail that other players can follow. Armour durability loss has been tuned down by 25 per cent, with damage reduction remaining unchanged.

In the Survive Till Dawn mode, Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop characters have been removed. However, the company will be soon introducing four new zombies to replace them. Tank will now be able to enhance nearby zombies and Skinner now has the ability to reduce nearby players movement speed.

The update also retunes the Liquid Nitrogen Mine, which will now last much longer and will make all units passing through its freezing fog move at a slower speed. Lastly, the game also gets a new building, dubbed the Abandoned Factory, which will consist of a number of resources, but at the same time will also have a new boss waiting for you.