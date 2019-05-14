PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update to roll out on May 17, will commence Season 7: Report

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile is going to commence its Season 7 on May 17 according to a report by Mr GhostGaming. Tencent Games will be taking down the game’s server on May 16, during which it will be uploading the 0.12.5 update to them along with the data for Season 7 and this season’s Royale Pass.

After the upload to PUBG Mobile’s servers is complete on May 16, the developers will be making it available to the players on May 17. However, registrations for Season 7’s Royale Pass will start on May 18. The update will bring a new handheld weapon, new skins, outfits and avatar customisations.

PUBG Mobile Season 7 Royale Pass Elite upgrade will cost 600 UC, whereas, the Elite Plus upgrade will cost 1,800 UC. All Elite and Elite Plus upgrade holders will get 100 PR points. They will also get an exclusive costume (Urban Scavenger costume or Assault Squad costume) after they cross Royale Pass level 100.

PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update will bring a new handheld weapon called Skorpion. It will also bring new avatar frames, avatar customisations, flight trail and parachute trail rewards. New skins for AKM, Kar 98K, M4, UZI, level 1/level 3 helmets and level 1 backpack will also be making appearances.

Tencent Games will also be adding a new mission system, which will be called the Royale Pass EZ Mission License. However, it will only be made available to Royale Pass holders.

Elite and Elite Plus Royale Pass holders will get access to weekly challenges one week ahead of other players, free mission cards every week and an option to skip the 10 missions requirement, which is in place for week 8 for opening the elite chest.