PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update released commencing Season 7: New Royale Pass, gun and more

Tencent Games has started rolling out PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile 0.12.5 update globally. The company states that all the regions, where the game is available will be updated to the latest version by 9:30 PM IST.

With the update, PUBG Mobile’s Season 7 has also been commenced, with the introduction of a new Royale Pass. The company has also added a new feature for Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus holders, dubbed EZ Mission License. This new feature allows players to unlock and play Royale Pass challenges a week before all the other players. It also provides them with free mission cards every week.

PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update also brings a much requested feature, which now lets players purchase items from the in-game shop using their BP’s (Battle Points). Additionally, a new set of character beards and parachute/flight trails have been made available.

The company has also added a new handheld weapon, dubbed Skorpion, which will be made available in all the maps. Skorpion is a machine piston that uses 9mm rounds and has an ammo capacity of 20 rounds.

Tencent Games states that earlier it used to distribute players from the Middle East on other countries servers. It has now set up dedicated servers for the players in the Middle East. This will help these players by reducing the lag and the server time response and majorly will help reduce the language barrier.

Other improvements include retuning of the subscription feature, the addition of new category tabs inside of the in-game shop and adjustments to the audio in/out to reduce interruptions and noise.