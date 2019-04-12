PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update to bring new Zombie: Darkest Night mode, weapons and more

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile will be updated to version 0.12.0 next week confirmed the game developers. The update will be bringing a new game mode, dubbed Zombie: Darkest Night along with a modified version of the Survive Till Dawn event and much more.

According to PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update patch notes, the new update will bring changes to the Survive Till Dawn mode. It will also add two new types of zombies, which include zombie dogs and jumping zombies. Some zombies will also be able to climb over low walls and on building roofs.

PUBG 0.12.0 update will bring new weapons including liquid nitrogen grenades, RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines.

The new Zombie: Darkest Night mode will be different from the Survive Till Dawn mode. In it, players will spawn in Erangel and will need to survive the game for 30 minutes during the night. Players who are able to survive the game, will be declared as the winners in the end.

The update will also be bringing modifications to the spectator mode and crosshair settings. Player’s will now be able to spectate their friend’s, crew’s or their clan member’s matches without being a part of the match. Player’s will now also be able to change the colours and shape of the red dot, holographic, 2x scope and 3x scope.

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game, in which a total of 100 players para jump onto a battlefield, where they have to survive till the end. To do this they have to fend off and kill opponents. To win the game, the players have to try to become the last man standing.