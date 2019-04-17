PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update brings new Darkest Night mode and Survive Till Dawn 2 mode

Tencent Games has started rolling out PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile 0.12.0 update for both Android and iOS. The update brings a new mode, the Zombie: Darkest Night and a number of new features like the ability to spectate any matches your friends are a part of. The update is 475MB in size on Android.

In the new Darkest Night mode players instead of para jumping off of a plan will spawn randomly on the map, where they have to fend off waves of zombies to stay alive. The mode will consist of players surviving three foggy nights when the zombie hoards will increase. There is also a toxic gas outbreak, which the players also have to avoid.

The update also brings its new Survive Till Dawn 2 mode, which is a continuation of PUBG Mobile’s partnership with Resident Evil 2. The new mode consists of new weapons like stun grenades, liquid nitrogen grenades RPG-7 and jungle style magazines. To increase the difficulty of the game mode, the developers have added new zombies that can jump and zombie dogs.

Zombies will now move slower after being damaged. Flamethrowers and M134 gun have both been re-tuned for dealing out more damage and having better handling, respectively. Players can also now complete daily missions in the Survive Til Dawn mode.

The game now also has a spectator mode, which will allow players to observe their friends, crew members and clan members matches live by pressing spectate on their profile. You can also modify the colour and shape of the Red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes.

Players can now show their support to each other by giving likes to each other in the spaces zone. The company has also renamed the Event mode to EvoGround and has said that more new modes will be joining the Survive Till Dawn mode soon.