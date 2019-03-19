Toggle Menu Sections
PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update to roll out on March 20, will bring Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions

PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update to bring multiple new features including new weapons, dynamic weather, paid subscriptions and more.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update will be introducing two new subscription plans, dubbed Prime and Prime Plus.

Tencent Games has revealed that it will be rolling out PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update to Android and iOS users starting March 20. The update will bring a number of new features along with it including PUBG Mobile Prime/Prime Plus subscriptions, dynamic weather to Erangel and Miramar, Season 6 and more.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update is currently in beta and comes with most of the features stated in the PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 final update patch notes. PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 beta update has a download size of 1.7GB on Android.

According to PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update patch notes, it will be introducing two new subscription plans, dubbed Prime and Prime Plus. Many earlier reports have stated that the company had been working on these plans for some time. We will now be able to experience these from April.

Under these subscriptions, players will be offered free daily UC, Royale Pass points, 80 per cent discount on crates and much more. Additionally, benefits from both plans will be stackable.

The update will also allow players to have anniversary birthday parties on the Spawn Island, which will allow players to light fireworks and collect crates during matches. Players purchasing an Elite Pass will get additional rewards besides instantly gaining 25 ranks and Royale Pass rankings of the entire region will be viewable on the royale pass page.

In Sanhok, the Jeep, Dacia and Mini Bus will be replaced by the Tukshai (TukTuk). Whereas, SCAR-L will be replaced by the G36C rifle in Vikendi. Erangel and Miramar will be getting the dynamic weather feature to make the gameplay more interesting.

Other features include new robot avatar in the clan system, Room Card: 1-Use adjusted to one purchase every 10 days and voucher rewards in the shop.

