PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 beta update brings new weapons, vehicles, and more

PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 beta update has been rolled out and it adds some new features and modifies the older ones. The update brings changes to both the general gameplay and the Survival Till Dawn mode as well.

PUBG Mobile beta update has added a new Vikendi-exclusive weapon G36C rifle that fires 5.56mm rounds. The weapon will replace the SCAR-L in the gameplay. The update has also added a new vehicle Tukshai (a three-wheeled bus) in the Sanhok map that will replace the Jeep, Dacia and Mini Bus.

The 0.11.5 beta update has also introduced the dynamic weather to the Erangel and Miramar maps. In the Survive Till Dawn mode, the update has fixed areas on maps where zombies could not enter. It has also increased the damage outside the safe zone during the night and some zombies will now enter a weakened state from time to time during the match.

The update also tunes resource drops, zombie skills and vehicle fuel levels. Apart from this, the update brings modifications to the outfit preview feature. The “I got supplies” message in quick chat messages will be pre-selected.

Those who want to test PUBG Mobile beta update can do so by downloading it from the link provided by Tencent. The beta version can be installed alongside the stable version but the game can be played only in the guest mode as social logins do not work in beta.

