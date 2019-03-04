PUBG Mobile 0.11.1 to allow players to covert BP to UC: Report

Tencent Games is soon expected to release PUBG Mobile 0.11.1 update, which according to Mr Ghost Gaming, will bring the ability for players to convert BP (Battle Points) to UC (Unknown Cash). This feature was earlier reported to come with PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update, however, it was delayed. There is no specific release date for the update.

Providing players with the ability to convert BP to UC will allow more players to gain rare skins and outfits. The update will also introduce a new Bonus Challange for solo players. This will have three tiers – Novice, Adept and Expert, which require Bonus Challenge Vouchers or Unknown Cash to enter. During this, each kill will grant players the choice of getting UC packs or costume items.

During Bonus Challange matches, novice players will get 15 points per kill, adept players will get 30 points and expert players will get 45 points. The cap of earning points is 1,500, with one point equaling one BP.

The new PUBG Mobile Bonus Challange will be made available on both Android and iOS versions of the game. The challenge will take place between 60 players per match. Top 30 players will be reported in the game via a battle points leaderboard.

Players can claim their winnings via the in-game shop. The conversion rate of BP to UC is yet to be finalised.

An earlier leak from the same source claimed that the game will soon release subscription packs, dubbed Prime and Prime Plus, which it might release alongside this update.