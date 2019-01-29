PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update to rollout next month, will bring zombie mode in partnership with Resident Evil 2

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile recently released a beta version of its 0.11.0 update, which brought the game’s much-awaited zombies mode for players to test out. The stable update will be rolled out to all users between February 1 to February 10 according to a YouTuber Mr Ghost Gaming.

Advertising

Tencent Games the studio behind PUBG Mobile has partnered with Resident Evil 2 for its zombie survival mode dubbed as the Resident Evil: Sunset mode in the game. Under the new mode, multiple waves of zombies will be thrown towards the players and each wave would be much more difficult than the last one.

Players will have to gather supplies from the map or by killing the Resident Evil 2 bosses coming their way in each wave and they will have to survive each wave to become the last man standing. Players will also have to take care of the ever consitricting safe zone and other human players looking to take advantage of them being distracted by zombies.

As of now, the company hasn’t stated any details about when PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update will be rolled out to all its users.

Advertising

The update will also bring the addition of a new weather for the Vikendi map, dubbed, moonlight. The moonlight mode is basically a night mode with a prominent Moon. Additionally, Sanhok will get a Quick Match Arcade Mode along with a few other features from the PC version of the game.