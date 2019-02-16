PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update on Feb 19, will bring zombie survival mode

Tencent Games has confirmed that it will be releasing the PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update on February 19. Confirming the news on PUBG Mobile Discord, the company said it will be taking the servers down to upload the update on February 18 from 5:30am to 1:30pm IST. Service time may vary depending on the server progress. The update will bring the much-awaited Zombie mode in collaboration with Resident Evil 2.

The company has also released patch notes for the update, which tell us about all the new features being added to the game. One of the major additions to the game is its limited run zombie survival mode, which has been renamed from ‘Sunset’ to ‘Survive Till Dawn’.

Other features include the addition of the new Moonlight weather to Vikendi, new player spaces, Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music and Arcade mode for Sanhok. The player can now disable shadows from the settings panel and the past results will only be available for a month.

The company has also fixed the terrain display bug, which was occurring in budget devices with low specifications. There are no new guns or supplies that are being added this time. However, the earlier reported BP to UC conversion feature is not going to show.

In the new Survive Till Dawn mode, players will be able to battle zombies along with all of the Resident Evil 2 bosses, which will make the game much more competitive and fun to play.