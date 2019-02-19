PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update now available, brings zombie ‘Survive Till Dawn’ mode

Tencent Games has started rolling out PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile 0.11.0 update to its users. The update brings the much anticipated zombie survival mode along with some other new features. The update is 436MB in size on Android.

The update changes the name of the zombie survival mode from ‘Sunset’ to ‘Survive Till Dawn’. It will be a limited time event, during which players will be able to fight off zombies and Resident Evil 2 bosses while at the same time looking out for other players.

Other than the ‘Survive Till Dawn’ mode, the update also brings a new weather called Moonlight, to Vikendi. The new Moonlight weather, is basically the night weather already available on Erangel with the exception of it having a huge moon that players can look at.

Due to PUBG Mobile partnering with Resident Evil 2 for this update, the game will feature the Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music. Players can now opt to play in Sanhok in the Arcade Mode – Quick Match.

Player Spaces is a new feature that provides players with their personal information along with their connection stats. The feature also allows players to select a friend with a Synergy of above 400 as a partner to stand with them in their player space.

The company also states that it has fixed the terrain display bug for budget devices and now only allows players to keep past results up to one month only.