PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update and Zombies on the battlefield; new teaser shared

While mobile gamers are waiting for the rollout of PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile 0.11.0 update, Tencent Games has dropped another teaser for the much awaited zombie mode. The new update will not only bring zombies from Resident Evil 2, but will also add new weapons and vehicles to the gameplay.

While it is expected that PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update will drop by the end of February, the fixed date of its rollout has not been announced yet. If you cannot wait for the official stable update, Tencent Games has released a beta version of the update for everyone to try out.

The zombie mode is being called Resident Evil 2 Sunset Mode. Much like the day/night mode in the current version of the game, the zombie mode is expected to be initially available in the Erangel Map only.

What awaits in the PUBG Mobile zombie mode?

In the Resident Evil 2 Sunset Mode (zombie mode) the players will be required to battle waves of zombies accompanied by a Resident Evil 2 boss. Each wave will be stronger than the previous one.

But the game will not be limited to zombie attack survival. Players will still need to fight other competitors to be the last man standing as always in the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update also brings in new weapons like Mini OP, flamethrower and millie knife. These weapons are designed specially to fight off the zombies.

The update will also bring new moonlight weather to the Vikendi map, a Quick Match Arcade mode in Sanhok, main menu theme and music of Resident Evil 2 game, Air raid adjustments, push to talk walkie talkie mode and personal spaces.