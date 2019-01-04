PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update to bring new weapons, auto rickshaw and more

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile received a lot of criticism for having a lot of lag and latency issues in its 0.10.0 update. To fix this the company is working on releasing the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5, which according to a report by PUBGgamers will launch this month.

The update along with fixes for lag and latency issues will also bring many new additions like a new FPP driving mode, new vehicles, new weapons and more. The report also consists the release notes for PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update.

According to the notes, a new snow bike will be added to the game along with another vehicle called Tuksai (auto rickshaw). New weapons will include a G36C SMG, PP-19 Bizon SMG and Mk47 Mutant Assault Rifle. The Vikendi snow map with this update will get new weathers, which include – Day, Moonlight and Snow, similar to the Day and Night in Erangel.

The update will also be bringing the footprint tracking feature to the game, this will allow players to see other players footprints in the Vikendi map just like they can on the PC and console versions of the game.

It will add a new FPP driving feature that will allow players to shift to the FPP (first-person perspective) mode while driving a vehicle. The report also states that the game might get a new Zombie mode, however, the did say this might get delayed further or cancelled.