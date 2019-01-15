PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update to bring better loot distribution, company confirms

Toggle Menu Sections
PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update will bring new weathers including Day, Moonlight and Snow to the Vikendi map along with a new footprint tracking feature and more.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update will bring fixes for lag and latency issues along with many new additions like a new FPP driving mode, new vehicles and more.

The changelog for PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile 0.10.5 update was leaked recently. Now the company via its Twitter handle has confirmed that it will be releasing the update soon. The company has not dived into any of the changelog details of the update, instead, it just states the new update will offer better loot distribution in Vikendi.

Currently, the Vikendi map is available in the Mobile version of the game as a beta map. Due to it being in its beta stages players have been encountering various problems like lagging, latency and loot distribution just to name a few. The update is expected to go live on January 20.

According to the leaked changelog for PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update, the update will bring fixes for lag and latency issues along with many new additions like a new FPP driving mode, new vehicles, new weapons and more.

The update will bring new weathers including Day, Moonlight and Snow to the Vikendi map along with a new footprint tracking feature for players to see other players footprints and track them. Two new vehicles will also be added to the game including a new snow bike and an auto rickshaw dubbed Tuksai.

New weapons being added to the game will include a G36C SMG, PP-19 Bizon SMG, and Mk47 Mutant Assault Rifle. The update is expected to bring a new Zombie mode, however, in the same report where the changelog was leaked, it was said that the mode will be getting delayed further or might even get cancelled.

