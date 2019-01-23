PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update commences Season 5, a list of all the new changes

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile has recently rolled out its 0.10.5 update commencing Season 5 of the popular battle royale game. The update alongside with Season 5 also adds new weapons, outfits, vehicles and more.

The update was also expected to bring a Zombie Mode for the game, however, it seems that Tencent has decided to skip that for now. Here is a list of all the new changes and new features that PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update introduces.

PUBG Season 5 Royale Pass

PUBG Season 5 Royale Pass has been added to the game, and with this users can get by going into the Royale Pass area.

The company has also readjusted the reward tiers making them a bit higher, thus increasing the difficulty of gameplay. New premium outfits and taunting emotions are available as rewards.

PUBG Season 5 New Rifle, gun attachment

The update adds a new automatic rifle dubbed Mk47 Mutant, which can be found in Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps. It uses 7.62m rounds and has two firing modes – single and burst.

The game also gets a new gun attachment, the Laser Sight, which can be found in all the maps and increases the shot accuracy of the player while at the same time decreasing the amount of spread.

The Vikendi map is now available as an option for players to add to their custom gameplay rooms. The company has also tuned the type and quantity of resources across Vikendi, this will help players get evenly distributed resources across the map.

The annoying ”Welcome to PUBG Mobile’ and ‘we will be taking off soon’ announcements in the spawn island can now be disabled from the settings.

It also brings back the classic voice mode and ‘share for deals’ benefits after a bit of tuning, so that player’s don’t misuse these features.

Other new features include a re-tuned shop menu, a new avatar display for the crew challenge winner and accessibility of supplies from the main menu.

In related news, PUBG Corporation is working on a new update dubbed the “Awesome Patch.” This update is already rolling out to PUBG Test Servers on PC and is soon expected to be made available in its stable version for all platforms.

The Awesome Patch adds a new night mode to the Vikendi map with a prominent Moon, which is why it is calling it the Moonlight mode. It also adds a new snowbike to the game.