PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update goes live, will add new Vikendi snow map

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile servers were taken down yesterday for maintenance, they are now back online. The reason for the downtime was caused due to Tencent Games uploading a new version update to the game servers.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update is currently available on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The update comes in at 1.6GB for the Android version.

The major change that PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update brings is the addition of Vikendi map, which is a snow map with a 6x6km size Arctic landscape covered in snow.

It is the fourth map that has been added to the game after Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. The new map is larger than Sanhok in area, however, it is smaller compared to the much larger Erangel and Miramar.

Player’s who update their games before December 25 will get an Outfit Box III (7d) x1 and 1,888 BP. PUBG PC players will be getting the new Vikendi map on December 19, whereas the Xbox and PS4 owners will be able to get their hands on the new map in January 2019.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update also adds support for the Arabic language, cross-server matchmaking, ability to report suspicious behaviour while in spectator mode, new gun upgrade system and season spending rewards.

The update also adjusts UI elements on smartphone displays with three new customised settings – a 16:9 setting, a “Rounded Corners” setting for 18:9 displays with curved edges and a “Notched” setting that makes sure the elements don’t get hidden under the notch while playing the game.

As of now, the new Vikendi snow map has been added on to the Mobile servers, however, it is not available for users to play. The company hasn’t said when the users will be able to play the new map.