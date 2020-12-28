PUBG Mobile India’s return might take some time: Free Fire, Call of Duty Mobile and other shooting games to try

The year 2020 was not a great one for fans and players of Player Unknown’s BattleGrounds Mobile or PUBG Mobile. The game was banned in India in September 2020 by the government of India, which cited Section 69A of the Information Technology Act (IT Act). The government banned PUBG Mobile in a list with 117 other Chinese apps, and said the apps were “engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.”

Since then, PUBG Corporation has announced plans to bring back the game with an exclusive PUBG Mobile India title. The India version of PUBG Mobile will have features crafted especially for the country. PUBG Corporation has also announced plans to invest $100 million in India and said it would conduct regular safety audits to guarantee the safety of user data in India. The company also appointed Aneesh Aravind as the India manager for PUBG Mobile.

However, the game’s return to the Indian market will depend on government approval. Based on reports so far, it won’t come so easily for PUBG Mobile. If you are looking for a new battle royale to try out in 2021, here are a few options you can consider.

Call of Duty Mobile

‘Call of Duty Mobile’ is one of the most polished battle royale games out there and it comes with a number of different playing modes. From practising your skills against AI opponents to Player vs Player (PvP) action, ‘Call of Duty Mobile’ has it all. Its range of graphic settings allows users to optimise the game to their device, even if they do not have a very high-end flagship one. This ensures a consistent experience no matter the device, where one is playing the game.

Call of Duty Mobile, just like PUBG Mobile, also offers voice chat and text chat. Players of Call of Duty Black Ops and Call of Duty Modern Warfare will also enjoy signature maps from these games brought to the Mobile version. A freemium model allows you to buy a battle pass and other elements in-game. The title is available to buy on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire presents a very similar concept to PUBG Mobile. Users are dropped in a continuously shrinking location, where they must find their own weapons and use the constantly changing landscapes to their advantage to remain the last one standing. You can even play smaller 10-minute games with 50 participants if you’re short on time.

Free Fire allows includes easier controls to master for beginners and offers a number of different various weapons to suit your playing style. The gameplay allows users to drive vehicles in the vast map, hide in the wild or prone into the grasslands and camp. Garena Free Fire is available for Android devices on the Google Play Store and for iOS devices on the App Store.

Fortnite

Even though Fortnite has had a tough time with tech giants over app store hosting fees, the game itself remains an interesting take on the battle royale shooting genre. Fortnite is a popular gaming title for consoles and its Mobile avatar brings the same experience to mobile devices.

Players in Fortnite can build creative, strategic structures around them as they play in order to gain an upper hand over opponents. The game is also loaded with a different type of weapons and a unique style of animated graphics. Fortnite can be directly sideloaded on Android devices from the Epic Games website. However, there is no official way to play Fortnite on iOS devices after the ban.

Guns Royale

Guns Royale is a unique addition to the battle royale shooting games. While you do drop down in a massive zone that shrinks as you play, an isometric-style view lets you see in all directions around you. The game even takes it further with an AR mode that lets you and your friends play on your living room table. The AR experience is unique and just aggressive enough to enjoy.

Users have the option of playing in groups of two or four players. Their block-style player avatars can also be customised with items they find through the game. In multiplayer matches, guns can also randomly spawn through the game and players with a good eye can use them. Guns Royale can be found on the Google Play Store as well as the App Store.